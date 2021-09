Bébés : le désir humide de Pfizer bientôt exaucé ?

Pfizer prévoit de demander en novembre aux Etats-Unis… le “go” pour injecter les bébés dès l’âge… de 6 mois !

L’administration Biden étant totalement woke, covidémente et vendue, un refus est difficilement envisageable…

Pfizer’s Covid vaccine could be rolled out to babies as young as six months in the US this winter, under plans being drawn up by the pharmaceutical giant.

The timeline will depend on the findings of in-house trials looking into whether the vaccines are safe and effective in youngsters aged six months to five years.

Pfizer was already planning to seek approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the jabs to be given in children aged five to 11 by October.

But the latest comments confirm the firm’s intention to work its way down much younger age groups. They will be given a lower dose than adults. (source DailyMail)