Les méchants complotistes avaient raison : Israël parle de la 4ème dose

C’est tout droit tiré du scénario écrit par les méchants, c’est-à-dire les complotistes.

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said Wednesday that Israelis may need to get a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose at some point if cases climb again, as the country’s top coronavirus official warned that the country may already be seeing the start of a fifth infection wave.

“It’s not unreasonable [to think] we’ll need a fourth vaccine,” said Horowitz in an interview with Channel 12, after Health Ministry data indicated that 9 percent of the new cases diagnosed Tuesday had received the third booster dose. (source Times of Israel)