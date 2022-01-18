« Pécresse, Brigitte, Zemmour : les enjeux de 2022 »

Alain Soral, Youssef Hindi et Xavier Poussard décortiquent l’actualité.
Sommaire
02:28 – Covid : la vaccination des enfants
06:55 – Poussard : la déconnexion totale entre le récit médiatique et la réalité
08:30 – Soral : procès Epstein, pas d’images non plus !
09:58 – #JeanMichelTrogneux : retour sur le buzz
10:40 – Poussard : les liens entre Natacha Rey et Faits & Documents
22:42 – Poussard : où en est l’enquête sur « Brigitte » ?
29:34 – Soral : Faits & Documents, c’est du vrai journalisme !
31:37 – Hindi : confirmation du rôle d’Éric Zemmour pour la présidentielle de 2022
36:57 – Soral : la « cornerisation » d’Éric Zemmour par la communauté organisée
47:18 – M.K : L’Incorrect se paie Sarah Knafo
48:18 – Poussard : synagogue de Satan, l’exemple du gala du MET
50:22 – Poussard : Pécresse ou Macron président en 2022 ?
54:23 – Hindi : l’aggravation de la crise débouchera sur la tyrannie, ou sur la révolution
59:11 – Hindi : « C’est le combat de l’esprit qui précède et guide le combat politique »
Egalité & Réconciliation, le 17 janvier 2022
Si seulement tout le monde pouvait mettre un résumé sous leur vidéos publiées comme ici ! vraiment merci pour le gain de temps.
En effet, c’est toujours un gain de temps.
Si vous vous intéressez à la façon dont la communauté organisée contrôle la vie politique française et en particulier les élections présidentielles, allez directement à 36:57, où Alain Soral analyse de façon remarquable la « cornerisation » de Zemmour par les élites de sa propre communauté…
Youssef Hindi a porté juste avant la première estocade, Soral complète brillamment la démonstration.
Comme dans la mafia, Zemmour s’est retrouvé en « dépassement de poste »…
Activation des tours 5G aux US et conséquences : vols annulés, accidents d’atterrissage, chaîne d’approvisionnement…
5G Death Towers Activated: Flu-Like Symptoms Will Follow
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/5g-death-towers-activated-flu-like-symptoms-will-follow/
AT&T and Verizon are scheduled to deploy new 5G service this Wednesday but the CEOs of Delta Airlines, United Airlines, FedEx, UPS and others have sent a letter to the Biden administration warning that C-band 5G radiation disrupts airplane instruments that could make “huge swaths” of the US fleet unusable, by causing the nation’s large airports to be under 5G-related flight restrictions from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), because these frequencies interfere with sensitive airplane instruments, such as altimeters and can significantly hamper landing the aircraft, which is the most crucial and dangerous part of any flight.
The CEOs say their deployment near airports will result in thousands of cancelled flights and strand hundreds of thousands of passengers and packages. “To be blunt, the nation’s commerce will grind to a halt,” they said.
They are urging officials to prohibit 5G from being implemented within 2 miles of affected airports until the FAA can determine a way for airliners to fly safely to avoid a “catastrophic disruption” to passenger flights and to the supply chain. (…)