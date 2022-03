Surmortalité aux USA : les assureurs se grattent la tête

Le bon point avec les assureurs est qu’ils sont… totalement dénués d’émotions.

Quand l’individu lambda suce son pouce voire le sein maternel, l’assureur -lui- lèche sa table actuarielle.

Et comme on dit à Hollywood… “Don’t fuck with ma table actuarielle“. 🙂

La situation est étrange outre-Atlantique.

Deaths: The CDC reported more than 3.42 million deaths from all causes in 2021, up from 3.39 in the prior year and far off the 2.85 million in pre-pandemic 2019.

Ensuite :

Causes: While excess mortality tends to rise with COVID-19 numbers, insurers see some level of disconnect and are scratching their heads over whether the excess mortality reflects an undercount of virus-related deaths. ( source AM Best )

Les pauvres, ils ne comprennent pas !

Mais il y a pire :

“The third quarter was a rough quarter, extraordinarily rough for certain demographics,” said Tim Bischof, chief actuary at OneAmerica. “The fourth quarter wasn’t exactly a reprieve. The fourth quarter was better overall, but it wasn’t a whole lot better.”

The mortality trend was so stark that OneAmerica announced deaths in its group life business had risen a full 40% in the 18-64 age group, a trend that began in the second half of 2021 and continued through the remainder.