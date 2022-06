Surprise surprenante : le passe sanitaire sert à autre chose

Encore une odieuse conspiration d’extrême-drouâte et transophobe… qui devient un banal fait.

A protest planned by hundreds of bank depositors in central China seeking access to their frozen funds has been thwarted because the authorities have turned their health code apps red, several depositors told Reuters. (source)

Rights groups have warned China could use its vast COVID surveillance infrastructure to stifle dissent. Without a green code on their smartphone app, citizens lose access to public transport and spaces such as restaurants and malls, as well as the right to travel across the country.