Macron fracassé par un journaliste en Guadeloupe

Publié le 12 avril 2023 par Olivier Demeulenaere

(cliquer sur l’image pour voir la vidéo)

Rappels :

Guadeloupe en feu : le gouvernement promet des vaccins sans ARN messager aux soignants !

Guadeloupe : « Il y a encore des gens qui portent leurs couilles dans ce pays »

A propos Olivier Demeulenaere

Olivier Demeulenaere, 58 ans Journaliste indépendant Macroéconomie Macrofinance Questions monétaires Matières premières
Cet article, publié dans Actualités, est tagué , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , . Ajoutez ce permalien à vos favoris.

4 commentaires pour Macron fracassé par un journaliste en Guadeloupe

  1. Kodiak dit :
    12 avril 2023 à 16:40

    En Hollande ça commence comme ça… *Macron and his wife…* Hah !

    Ecoutez son discours hypocrite. Et ne parlons pas de son regard hautain et moqueur sous les applaudissements d’une bande de cons.

    Réponse
  2. zorba44 dit :
    12 avril 2023 à 17:34

    Seul devant la gabegie covid à 400 milliards, Macron devra payer un jour. S’il fallait retenir un seul point de ce « président » destructeur de son pays, c’est bien cela.

    …Et bien entendu faire payer les enrichis sans cause jusqu’au dernier cent !

    Jean LENOIR

    Réponse
  3. zorba44 dit :
    12 avril 2023 à 18:20

    Le grand délitement

    Tant mieux, tout espoir n’est pas perdu

    Jean LENOIR

    Réponse
  4. Danse dit :
    12 avril 2023 à 21:37

    Autre nouvelle :
    la Tunisie refuse les conditions imposées par le FMI pour obtenir un prêt…

    (…)
    Tunisia has sent the International Monetary Fund (IMF) “bailout” to hell and plans to join the BRICS.
    https://www.europereloaded.com/tunisia-dismisses-the-imf/

    The North African state is going through a serious economic crisis and would have received 1.9 billion dollars from the IMF in exchange for the usual neoliberal reforms that further impoverish those who are already poor.

    But President Kais Saied on April 6, 2023 expressed the refusal in decidedly clear words: Tunisia is not for sale, no to foreign interference, etc. Reuters writes that, according to the rating agencies, without IMF money, Tunisia risks default, ie. insolvency. Reuters does not explain how Tunisia now plans to get away with it: as if there were no alternative to the IMF and its rules.
    TUNISIA WANTS TO JOIN THE BRICS

    But you can try to guess it. The main clue is that Tunisia intends to join the BRICS (…)

    Réponse

Ecrire un commentaire

Entrez vos coordonnées ci-dessous ou cliquez sur une icône pour vous connecter:

Gravatar
Logo WordPress.com

Vous commentez à l’aide de votre compte WordPress.com. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Image Twitter

Vous commentez à l’aide de votre compte Twitter. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Photo Facebook

Vous commentez à l’aide de votre compte Facebook. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Annuler

Connexion à %s