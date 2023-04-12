Macron fracassé par un journaliste en Guadeloupe

(cliquer sur l’image pour voir la vidéo)
Rappels :
Guadeloupe en feu : le gouvernement promet des vaccins sans ARN messager aux soignants !
Guadeloupe : « Il y a encore des gens qui portent leurs couilles dans ce pays »
En Hollande ça commence comme ça… *Macron and his wife…* Hah !
Ecoutez son discours hypocrite. Et ne parlons pas de son regard hautain et moqueur sous les applaudissements d’une bande de cons.
Seul devant la gabegie covid à 400 milliards, Macron devra payer un jour. S’il fallait retenir un seul point de ce « président » destructeur de son pays, c’est bien cela.
…Et bien entendu faire payer les enrichis sans cause jusqu’au dernier cent !
Jean LENOIR
Le grand délitement
Tant mieux, tout espoir n’est pas perdu
Jean LENOIR
Autre nouvelle :
la Tunisie refuse les conditions imposées par le FMI pour obtenir un prêt…
(…)
Tunisia has sent the International Monetary Fund (IMF) “bailout” to hell and plans to join the BRICS.
https://www.europereloaded.com/tunisia-dismisses-the-imf/
The North African state is going through a serious economic crisis and would have received 1.9 billion dollars from the IMF in exchange for the usual neoliberal reforms that further impoverish those who are already poor.
But President Kais Saied on April 6, 2023 expressed the refusal in decidedly clear words: Tunisia is not for sale, no to foreign interference, etc. Reuters writes that, according to the rating agencies, without IMF money, Tunisia risks default, ie. insolvency. Reuters does not explain how Tunisia now plans to get away with it: as if there were no alternative to the IMF and its rules.
TUNISIA WANTS TO JOIN THE BRICS
But you can try to guess it. The main clue is that Tunisia intends to join the BRICS (…)